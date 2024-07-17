A hearing is set on travel records that the Ron DeSantis administration won’t release

Public records. By AndreyPopov via iStock for WMNF News.

A Leon County circuit judge will hold a hearing Aug. 30 in a lawsuit filed by the Washington Post over access to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ travel records.

The Post alleges that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has improperly withheld documents about DeSantis’ travel on state-funded aircraft and records related to a Tampa event during DeSantis’ unsuccessful presidential campaign.

The hearing will be held by Circuit Judge Jonathan Sjostrom, who was recently assigned to the case.

In May, Judge J. Lee Marsh dismissed DeSantis’ office as a defendant in the case, saying it was not the “custodian” of disputed records held by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.