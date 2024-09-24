Donate Now!
Hillsborough candidates for Supervisor of Elections and Clerk of Court face off

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Republican Billy Christensen and Democratic Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club // Chris Young, WMNF News, 9/20/24

On Tuesday Café, we heard from the candidates running for two offices in Hillsborough County: Clerk of the Circuit Court and Supervisor of Elections.

In both cases, the Democratic incumbent is being challenged by a Republican.

They spoke Friday at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club. Thanks to WMNF’s Chris Young for recording the forum and to TBAE.

The two candidates for Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller are incumbent Cindy Stuart (D) and challenger Victor Crist (R).

The two candidates for Supervisor of Elections are incumbent Craig Latimer (D) and Billy Christensen (R).

WMNF's Tuesday Café

