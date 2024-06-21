Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen talks taxes, elections, transportation and more

Posted on by Ray Roa
Share
A photo of a county commissioner, wearing a plaid long sleeve, speaking into a radio microphone.
Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen at WMNF studios in Tampa, Florida on June 21, 2024.

Harry Cohen has served on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners since being elected in 2020; he was re-elected in 2022. He doesn’t have to run for re-election this year, but still wears the enthusiasm he’s brought to local dais since 2011 when he started an eight-year stint on Tampa City Council.

Cohen joined The Skinny to chat about Hillsborough County’s Community Investment Tax, elections, and the county’s Achilles’ heel—transportation.

Oh, and he doesn’t really think about running for Mayor of Tampa as much as he thinks about whether or not he’s running for re-election in 2026.

In the middle of the show, we also spent a few minutes catching up with Nathan Kipers who’s running a primary race against Ashley Brundage in Hillsborough County’s 65th House District.

Download audio from the show via wmnf.org. Listen via podcast services like Apple MusicTuneIn, and Spotify.

Tags

You may also like

The Scoop: Fri. June 21st, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

In the past decade, there have been more than 200...

20-foot Inflatable IUD Arrives in Tampa

Americans for Contraception brought a 20-foot, inflatable IUD to Lykes...

Green Burials with Laura Starkey and Sarah Lasswell

Join Tanja and guest host Grace while they talk green...

Starting Saturday, there are six opportunities for Pinellas families to get free fresh fruits, vegetables & meats

This summer there will be 6 opportunities for families in...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase @tropicoblvd! Join us for another great show featuring a quirky, soulful rock band from St. Petersburg, known for their summer-on-acid sound. This energetic five-piece band, influenced by Phish, Fleetwood Mac, Arcade Fire, and The Grateful Dead, delivers a large, communal vibe and strong songwriting with dual singers. Don't miss their hypnotic live performance and interview by the awesome Ken Apperson! Watch Live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! See you at 2pm! #Music #communityradio #wmnf Last night's Juneteenth Celebration was awesome! 🎉 Check out some highlights of the event! 📸 Hope to see you at the next one! 🌟 #JuneteenthCelebration #wmnf 🌈 Retro Throwback to St Pete Pride 2012! 🎉 Don’t miss the 2024 St Pete Pride Festival this Saturday, June 22nd. Let’s make this Pride Month unforgettable! #PrideMonth #StPetePride #wmnf 🎙️✨ On June 14th, we hosted 13 students and 2 chaperones from Camp Fire Sunshine for a music project and station tour! Their enthusiasm and creativity highlighted the importance of youth in advancing our community radio mission. Thank you, Camp Fire Sunshine! 🎶📻❤️ #WMNF #YouthPower TODAY AT 2PM ON @live_music_showcase ! The Awesome Discord Theory! 🎉🎵🔥 @discordtheory combines elements of pop-punk, post-hardcore, and other alternative genres, while lyrically provoking thought, love, and hope. Catch this band live here on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #communityradio #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Flashback Friday
Player position: