Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen talks taxes, elections, transportation and more

Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen at WMNF studios in Tampa, Florida on June 21, 2024.

Harry Cohen has served on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners since being elected in 2020; he was re-elected in 2022. He doesn’t have to run for re-election this year, but still wears the enthusiasm he’s brought to local dais since 2011 when he started an eight-year stint on Tampa City Council.

Cohen joined The Skinny to chat about Hillsborough County’s Community Investment Tax, elections, and the county’s Achilles’ heel—transportation.

Oh, and he doesn’t really think about running for Mayor of Tampa as much as he thinks about whether or not he’s running for re-election in 2026.

In the middle of the show, we also spent a few minutes catching up with Nathan Kipers who’s running a primary race against Ashley Brundage in Hillsborough County’s 65th House District.