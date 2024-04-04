Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Hillsborough County faith leaders call for reduced penalties for some driving misdemeanors

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Pastor Chris Kravitz of Water Avenue Church // Chris Young 4/4/24

Listen:

Each year, thousands face misdemeanor cases related to driver’s licenses. Tampa religious leaders gathered in a park across from the Sheriff’s Office Thursday to advocate for reduced penalties for first-time traffic offenders.

Bernice Powell Jackson is a pastor at First United Church of Tampa. She says misdemeanor offenses can leave lasting effects.

“They’re not always put in handcuffs and taken to the jail, but even if they get a notice to appear – that’s an arrest record.”

Jackson joined other faith leaders from the Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality at Centennial Park in Ybor. They want the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion Program, or APAD, to be used to keep driver’s license-related offenders from the criminal justice system.

Chris Kravitz is the pastor of Waters Avenue Church.

“Instead of branding someone for life, our decision makers can come together to expand our APAD program to include these kinds of traffic offenses so that thousands can avoid the criminal justice system.”

The small group walked to the Sheriff’s Office in Ybor to deliver over 250 letters urging Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister to take action on the issue.

However, They were told that the sheriff was not there at the time.

 

Tags
,

You may also like

pot plants
Florida Supreme Court allows recreational marijuana on the 2024 ballot; then donations spike

Smart & Safe Florida announced Wednesday it had collected another...

The Scoop: Thu., April 4, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hillsborough tax The Hillsborough County Commission voted to continue on...

John Passidomo, the husband of the Florida Senate President, dies after a fall

John Passidomo, the husband of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, died...

calculator and pen
Florida targets challenges to its financial disclosure law

Florida wants judges to toss out challenges to the law...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight Continues with Wahh World Fusion Band “‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner WAHH World Fusion Band is a unique ‘East Meets West’ World Fusion Band. WAHH! has all original music that features contemporary style Music with Indian and Eastern Influences. Uniquely captivating and fully dynamic ‘Vocal Percussion’ and Indian Raga flavors weave with Rock, Jazz, and Funk Music to create our unique and one-of-a-kind sound. In India, “Wahh” means ‘inner joy and deep appreciation from the heart’ – or ‘wow’… The band leader, Shankh Lahiri, brought this inner joy of Music from India to the West – with a vision to bridge musical cultures and bring diverse audiences together under a creative new sound.” –WAHH World Fusion Band #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! NEXT UP ON THE TROPICAL HEATWAVE ARTIST SERIES: Soul Purpose IV a Five piece band from Sarasota Florida – Roots, rock and reggae. Influenced by the dichotomy of living in paradise and going through hell. Their “soul purpose” cannot be satisfied through one genre. – gotonight.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! Feast your eyes on our Amazing Tropical Heatwave Sponsors! Coming to the Cuban Club, Ybor City on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. Tickets are on sale NOW ($40 Advanced – $50 on the day of the show) We’ll see you there! CLICK HERE==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 to grab your ticket as a gift for someone or YOURSELF and be sure to follow our AMAZING Sponsors tagged on this post! Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 6pm and goes up until 1am!! TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Ajeva a funk/rock band from St. Petersburg, FL! Get ready for epic melodies and distinctive vocals that pair perfectly with their deep grooves. You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook or tune in at 88.5 on the radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Audio After Hours
Player position: