Hillsborough County seeks public input on flooding for future relief projects

Posted on by Chris Young
Hurricane Idalia
Homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, FL, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin).

Hillsborough County residents can express their concerns about flooding and other hazards in their area next week. County officials are seeking input from the public to fuel relief projects.

Hillsborough County officials want to know what problems residents are having – and are trying to reach as many people as possible. 

It’s to update two assessments that help experts measure flooding and climate change. One of which the state requires coastal communities to complete in order to receive funding.

Troy Salisbury is Hillsborough County’s Hazard Mitigation Resiliency and Sustainability Manager.

“We don’t know, as staff, we don’t know all of those vulnerabilities that people deal with on a daily basis.”

Salisbury says a big problem is flooding. 

We get a lot of thunderstorms here, we obviously rain events. We also have, of course, hurricanes. Going into this hurricane season, especially, it’s very important to know where those flooding issues are.” 

The non-profit First Street Foundation says over 154-thousand properties have a risk of flooding over the next 30 years, according to data from their website.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11th at the Riverview Public Library.

Visit HCFL.gov/HCEngage for the survey link and more. 

