Back
Hillsborough officials announce property tax relief after Hurricanes Helene, Milton

Posted on by Chris Young
Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez in Downtown Tampa // Chris Young, WMNF News, 10/18/24

Listen:

In the wake of Hurricanes Milton and Helene, many people have concerns about their property taxes, and Hillsborough County officials are helping residents find tax relief. 

Bob Henriquez is the Hillsborough County Property Appraiser. 

He says there are state laws that could help homeowners following a disaster. 

One is that people with storm-damaged, uninhabitable homes can keep their homestead exemption for up to five years while they repair and eventually return.

Another law allows people to receive property tax refunds for homes deemed unlivable for over 30 days.

“And that we’re making sure that we’re finding as many ways to reach out to folks and let them know that they have to report that damage to us,” Henriquez said.

Henriquez says property owners have until March 1st to report damages.

Click here for HCPA’s Damage Assessment Form.

Hillsborough Tax Collector Nancy Millan is extending the discount period for early payment of property taxes through the end of the year.

Which would equate to a 4 percent savings for residents. 

Millan says the extension is to ensure that residents have more time to take advantage of maximum savings.

“This again allows folks to provide – giving that additional relief for those who have been impacted here in Hillsborough County,” Millan said.

Property tax notices, mailed on November 1st, will now be mailed on November 25th.

