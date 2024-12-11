The holidays mean peak season for U.S. Postal Service

Mail carrier Michael Williams delivers mail in West Tampa // Chris Young, WMNF News, 12/11/24

Listen:

People ship gifts, cards, and packages nationwide as the holidays kick into full swing – and that makes the peak season for the United States Postal Service.

Michael Williams is a letter carrier. He’s been with the USPS for twelve years.

Rain or shine, Williams makes the rounds in West Tampa dropping off mail and packages to residents.

And he said there’s a lot more to deliver now.

“Yeah, around this time of year we definitely have an increase. The parcels go up – mail, letters.” Williams said.

Tampa Post Master James Chambers says there have been about 475 thousand mail deliveries since December 1st.

Williams says during this time of year, his days are long.

“And a typical day shift – sometimes eight hours. A lot over eight hours. But as long as it takes to get the mail delivered to the customers,” Williams told WMNF.

And he says people should be patient.

“If you experience a little delay, don’t get alarmed. The mail will be on the way and we try to get it out as quick as possible.” Williams said.

Here are some deadlines to ensure your items arrive by December 25th, from the USPS:

Items Sent to Addresses in the Contiguous United States (Lower 48 States):

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 18

First-Class Mail service: Dec. 18

Priority Mail service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express service: Dec. 21

Items Sent to Addresses in Alaska and Hawaii: