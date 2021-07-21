How to get a free home COVID-19 vaccination

Share this:

The Hillsborough County Health Department says that people who live in Hillsborough or Pinellas Counties can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at home for free. This is in addition to the other locations where people can get the coronavirus vaccine.

The full press release from the Hillsborough County Health Department is below:

No Cost At Home COVID-19 Vaccination Available

In addition to the many locations people can go to get the COVID-19 vaccine, those who would like to receive the vaccine in the comfort of their home now have that as an option. DeliveRxd Pharmacy will vaccinate individuals who live in Hillsborough and Pinellas at no cost. Those who would like this option do not have to be homebound or bedridden.

“Some people may rather get vaccinated at home, so we will be there for them,” said William Parker, president and founder of DeliveRxd Pharmacy. “This is especially a great option for eligible children or those who do not like doctor offices.”

“We really appreciate DeliveRxd Pharmacy for offering this unique opportunity in our region because this is not an option in most areas, said Dr. Douglas Holt, director of the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

“Every additional person vaccinated is a potential life that is saved.”

“We welcome this additional resource for residents in Pinellas,” said Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County. “Our vaccine health equity efforts include eliminating barriers that prevent all residents in our community from being protected from COVID-19.”

Those who would like to be vaccinated at home should call 813-932-6266.