Finding light in the dark: A night of mental health awareness and storytelling at WMNF studios

Posted on by Staff
The WMNF Studios in Tampa will be transformed into a center for mental health awareness, fostering community, and imaginative storytelling on Friday, May 24th, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. The “Finding Light in the Dark: How Helping Hands Promote Mental Health” event, which Living Mirror Playback Theater will organize in association with WMNF, will be an evening filled with meaningful experiences and theatrical entertainment. 

Participants in this special event are encouraged to discuss their struggles with mental health. The skilled actors of Living Mirror Playback Theater will portray each narrative as it develops, providing an intense and captivating performance. Since Playback Theater is improvised, every recreation is an authentic representation of the storyteller’s emotions. In addition to providing entertainment, this improvised method helps those in the audience feel more connected through the authenticity of the performances. 

Beverly Ward, the EarthCare SEYM Field Secretary, will be an invited guest to add background to the initiative. Beverly’s understanding of the connections between mental wellness and environmental factors will give the evening’s subject a more comprehensive framework. Her attendance demonstrates the event’s commitment to exploring many aspects of mental health and how community support can promote mental wellness. 

Finding Light in the Dark” is an avenue for assistance from the community rather than merely a theatrical production. Audiences can take comfort in recognizing they aren’t isolated in whatever they face by exchanging experiences. The occasion also emphasizes how crucial it is for society to work together to promote mental health issues. This evening aims to be powerful and uplifting, regardless of whether you are an activist, a person who supports mental health programs, or someone who is just eager to speak and connect. 

While there is no charge to attend, reservations are advised because space is limited. Those interested should go to the WMNF website to reserve their tickets. Each session of this monthly event is devoted to a distinct subject, which connects with the WMNF mission calendar and promotes crucial community discussions. 

Come experience an evening where stories come to life on May 24th. Profound experiences will be shared to emphasize the power of community in the journey of finding a beacon of hope in the darkness. 

Event Details

– Date and Time: Friday, May 24th, 2024, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

– Location: WMNF Broadcast Studios, 1210 E MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, Florida

– Entrance: Arrive at the West side entrance by 6:55 pm

 

