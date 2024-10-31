How to stay spooky and safe this Halloween

"Jack-O-Lantern" by objectfox on Creative Commons for WMNF News.

Staying safe

As children get their costumes ready for Halloween, it’s important to remember the spookiest part of the day for most parents is their children’s safety.

There are a few ways to keep young people safe on the scariest night of the year, offer allergy-friendly treats, be aware of open wrappers in candy, and stay alert while driving on the roads.

One in 13 children have a food allergy on average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ‘Teal Pumpkin Project,’ created by Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), encourages people to place teal pumpkins outside their homes and register on an interactive map if they are offering allergen-safe treats.

“It provides children an opportunity to really participate in something, without leaving them behind,” University of South Florida Associate Professor of Public Health Jill Roberts said.

“In this day and age, the more that we share the knowledge the more we can make things equitable for kids who do have struggles like that,” she added.

Candy alternatives consist of small toys like bubbles, rubber ducks, glow sticks, bouncy balls, slinkies, and vampire fangs. Roberts said it’s encouraged to keep these in a separate basket from the other Halloween candy.

“On Halloween night, there’s usually a spike in emergency room visits because of food allergy exposures in candy or homemade treats,” according to Mass General Brigham Hospital. “Even though people may have good intentions with homemade goodies, it’s best to toss them.”

However, since cocoa prices have more than tripled in the past year according to NPR, fewer consumers are purchasing chocolate to hand out, minimizing risk for some children with allergies.

Awareness of open candy wrappers does not mean watching for needles or razors in children’s candy, a common urban legend that returns each year. Instead, it means keeping an eye out for packaging defects that may carry bacteria or contaminate other candy.

“People get really scared that their Halloween candy has been tampered with, but that is highly, highly unlikely,” Roberts said. “What is more likely is Halloween candy spoiling because it’s open. If you have packages that are torn or the ends are open, you should just go ahead and throw those away.”

While trick-or-treating, Roberts said there are things more dangerous than candy.

“I think it’s really important that we keep in mind that the single biggest risk to kids on Halloween is getting hit by a car,” Roberts said.

Children are twice as likely to get hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

“We under-emphasize things that are dangerous like kids running back and forth across a road,” Roberts said.

People can keep children safe on the roads by adding reflective tape to trick-or-treaters, keeping an eye on their neighbors, and driving slowly.

Mental health awareness

Halloween can be a dream or an anxious nightmare for some individuals, according to Kristin Kosyluk.

She is a University of South Florida professor of mental health law and policy.

Kosyluk said people should consider how others perceive the holiday while celebrating this year.

With the wide range of costumes for children and parents, some could be quite scary and leave children distressed. Kosyluk said even though children cannot be shielded from every anxiety-inducing situation, it’s important parents and guardians offer them safety.

“Children are not always great at identifying the difference between reality and make-believe,” she said.

Kosyluk added people should consider how their costumes might be perceived.

“It does carry with it this notion that this is something that is to be made fun of or that isn’t to be taken seriously,” she said. “If you are a person who has experienced homelessness or if you are a person who lives with a mental health condition or an older adult, seeing those representations in costumes can be really hurtful.”

Kosyluk said costumes to avoid are ones that “take a marginalized identity and make that into a costume.”

Mental Health America said some costumes can falsely paint people with mental health conditions as violent and scary. Leading to increased feelings of past trauma for some people.

“People who maybe have a limited social circle who are feeling a little socially isolated right now, could exacerbate feelings of depression or isolation,” Kosyluk said.

People who experience anxiety on Halloween have alternatives to still celebrate the spooky day. Kosyluk said people could spend time with others who participate in less scary activities – like group gatherings, trunk or treats, or carving pumpkins.

Criminal activity

Fun costumes and delicious candy are expected on Halloween night.

But people don’t expect crimes like vandalism and trespassing. And both have increased since last year on Oct. 31.

Some of these offenses tend to rise where there are large gatherings, especially where everyone is trying to have fun, according to University of South Florida Criminology Professor Yongjei Lee.

“People let their guard down, and that’s when things can escalate quickly,” he said.

The rise in crime can also be attributed to the fact there are large crowds and costumes.

“They’re under need to disguise themselves underneath the masquerade,” Lee said. “Concealing their identity could also increase the likelihood of crime because they’re hiding, they’re ambushing inside the crowd.”

It also applies to people driving in masks. Lee said it’s difficult to read facial expressions and what people may be thinking on the road.

Lee said police officers will patrol more high-crime areas tonight – resulting in longer dispatch times.

Combine that with Halloween night activities, and Lee said it leaves room for higher crime.

“The atmosphere gives some kind of peer pressure and also, as I said. gives some kind of feeling that there’s a lower likelihood to be arrested by the police officers so they want to do what they want to do,” he said.

Staying aware of your surroundings at all times and keeping a close eye on children trick-or-treating are good ways to stay safe on Halloween night, Lee said.

But the three most important tips to stay safe, according to Lee, are staying in well-lit areas, traveling in groups, and reporting suspicious activities to the police.

“Halloween night is a kind of the night that abduction could happen without noticing because it’s crowded and no one cares about it,” he said. “Even if your kiddo is wearing the Iron Man (costume), someone else’s kids could also wear the same costumes.”

While trick-or-treating, Lee said adults should be on the lookout for opened candy or suspicious property.

“As the data suggests, Halloween can be a high-risk night for crime, but with the right precautions, everyone can enjoy a fun and safe evening,” Lee said.