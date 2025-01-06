Resistance time for revolutionaries

The return of the president-elect to the White House gets underway today with the certification of the 2024 election at the U.S. Capital. While this day in 2021 will live in infamy the second term will be very different. World leaders know what to expect this time, global conflicts will be a continued challenge as will progress on the economy. There is a possibility of tariff wars and recession.

The question becomes: where will the resistance come from?

Community Speaks for December 6, 2025

Furthermore, as we enter a new year we start with a fresh look at Black history. Fred Hampton was a Black Panther Party leader in the late 1960’s who was murdered in 1971 by the Chicago Police Department. He was the president and chairman of the Prisoners of Conscience Committee and the Black Panther Party Cubs. We listen to many of the salient comments this revolutionary made while organizing all people in a class struggle. The popular BPP children’s breakfast program became a mainstream undertaking that continues to this day.

On January 15 The Ifi Heritage Center in Riverview, FL will present a 2025 cultural explosion series which will feature the cousin of Fred Hampton, Donald Hampton. Another interesting person to be featured is Ms. Kredelle Petway, a Freedom Rider during the summer of freedom in 1964.

In resistance to the roll-back in classroom instruction in Black History, many Africa-American students commit their Saturday in pursuit of their knowledge of self.

Going forward we will celebrate the many ways people are in resistance to the threats against civil and human rights.