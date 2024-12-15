Tomorrow is the final day for hurricane debris pickup in Zephyrhills

Hurricane Helene storm debris in Gulfport, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News Sept. 2024).

The City of Zephyrhills has made significant progress in hurricane debris removal efforts, it has cleared over 100,000 cubic yards of hurricane-related yard waste. “Tomorrow is the final day for Zephyrhills municipal residents to have their hurricane related yard debris,” according to a press release from City of Zephyrhills.

To ensure proper collection, follow the guidelines below:

Curbside Placement Only: Hurricane debris must be placed curbside and not in the alley.

Yard Waste Only: Piles must contain only yard debris. (Mixed construction debris such as fencing, roofing material, and lumber will not be collected.)

No Fresh Green Yard Waste: Only hurricane-related yard waste will be collected. Fresh, non-hurricane-related green yard waste is excluded from collection.

Residents who still have hurricane-related yard waste at their curb, should contact the City of Zephyrhills Public Works Department at 813-780-0022 or submit an online request at: https://seeclickfix.com/zephyrhills