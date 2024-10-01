Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Insured losses in Florida from Hurricane Helene top half a billion dollars

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Hurricane Helene
Street flooding in Gulfport, Florida ahead of Hurricane Helene on the morning of 26 September 2024. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

With the number of claims mounting, estimated insured losses in Florida from Hurricane Helene have topped $500 million.

Estimated insured losses as of Monday totaled $507,534,581, up from $434,696,041 on Sunday, according to data posted on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website.

As of Monday, 48,341 claims had been filed, including 24,858 involving residential property.

Other claims involved damages to such things as autos and commercial property.

About 5 percent of claims had been closed, with 1,329 closed with payments made to policyholders and 1,234 closed without payments, the state data showed.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall late Thursday in Taylor County after causing extensive damage on the state’s Gulf Coast.

It also caused heavy damage in parts of North Florida before moving into Georgia.

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop: Weds. Oct. 2nd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

FEMA on the ground across Florida to help  The Big...

A man in a blue suit stands at a podium with people behind him holding signs.
Defending the ‘Stop WOKE’ law in court could cost Florida taxpayers $750,000 in legal fees

The appeals court described Florida's Stop WOKE law as the...

Ian O'Hara Gulfport, Florida.
City council member Ian O’Hara uses his City of Gulfport credit card for bars and restaurants: The Gabber

Gulfport Vice Mayor and Ward IV Council member Ian O’Hara...

Help after Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction has left communities within the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🐾 Join Duncan Strauss on Talking Animals Radio Show Oct. 2 at 11am with guest Melissa Zepeda, a passionate animal rights attorney! 🎙️ She'll discuss Amendment 2 and her stance against it. CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE or catch the show via 88.5 FM on your radio dial! 🌱 #AnimalRights #TalkingAnimals #TampaBayVegFest #WMNF #Amendment2 🎶 This evening on Jazz In The Night 🎶 Join us for a special celebration of Bud Powell's centennial! 🎹 Bud set the standard for pianists when bebop emerged in the '40s, and his influence remains monumental today. Tune in at 9:00 PM as Bob Seymour brings you Powell's timeless classics, along with interpretations from legends like Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett. Plus, enjoy some fantastic new releases. Don’t miss out! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #wmnf #Music #Jazz #BudPowell Are you ready for some post storm music therapy? It's time for a WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY Ft. Afrobeta today at 2PM! A mash-up of latin, house, funk, soul, and electro, Afrobeta brings the dance-party up a notch, providing the kind of energy you feel! Follow them and drop some love in the comments! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE FOR REPLAY! #Music #wmnf #communityradio #afrobeta #Latinmusic 🎉It's time for our listener quote of the month! 🎧 Thank you, to our anonymous donor, for the love! You made our day! 🤩 ❤️ Keep listening and stay tuned for more fun! #ListenerLove #CommunitySupport #Grateful #RadioFans #wmnf Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Wednesday
Player position: