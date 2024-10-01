Insured losses in Florida from Hurricane Helene top half a billion dollars

Street flooding in Gulfport, Florida ahead of Hurricane Helene on the morning of 26 September 2024. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

With the number of claims mounting, estimated insured losses in Florida from Hurricane Helene have topped $500 million.

Estimated insured losses as of Monday totaled $507,534,581, up from $434,696,041 on Sunday, according to data posted on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website.

As of Monday, 48,341 claims had been filed, including 24,858 involving residential property.

Other claims involved damages to such things as autos and commercial property.

About 5 percent of claims had been closed, with 1,329 closed with payments made to policyholders and 1,234 closed without payments, the state data showed.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall late Thursday in Taylor County after causing extensive damage on the state’s Gulf Coast.

It also caused heavy damage in parts of North Florida before moving into Georgia.