Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

It’s hurricane season. Officials urge us to ‘know your risk’

Posted on by Staff
Share

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that it’s the 2024 hurricane season. But did you know that according to the Federal Alliance of Safe Homes, a recent poll found that 60% of people living in hurricane prone states are not going to prepare for hurricane season. That’s mainly because they don’t think it will happen to them. But with the National Hurricane Center issuing their most robust hurricane forecast ever, and experts are urging people to rethink their strategy or lack thereof this season.

Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Impacts from wind and water can be felt hundreds of miles inland, and significant impacts can occur regardless of the storm’s strength. Officials emphasize to know if you live in an area prone to flooding, if you live in an evacuation zone, and identify any structural weaknesses in your home.

Before a storm is coming, make sure you ask yourself these questions:
• Can I shelter in place safely at home during a hurricane, or do I live in a storm surge evacuation zone or other high-risk location that will require me to leave?
• If I need to evacuate, what is the best route from my home to my pre-selected destination?
• And what about pets or livestock? Where will they go in the event you need to leave?

To know what zone you live in, and whether you are at greater risk for natural disaster damage, head over to https://floridadisaster.maps.arcgis.com to find out your risk. Here’s what you need to do:

  • Type in your address
  • Know Your Zone – Find if your address is in one of the colored evacuation zones (these are flood zones)
  • If you are in an evacuation zone, listen to evacuation orders from local officials (Typically Zone A is the most vulnerable and the most likely to evacuate first. Zone E is most likely to evacuate last)
  • If an evacuation order is not issued for your area, you may consider sheltering in place. Not all evacuation zones are always ordered.  
  • If you shelter in place, it’s important to Know Your Home and its ability to withstand strong winds and heavy rain

And perhaps the most critical part of preparing is knowing if you are at risk for a potential catastrophic storm surge or inland flooding when a storm hits.

Finally, find out if your home has any weaknesses that could prove deadly in a hurricane. Are your exterior doors and garage door hurricane proof? Do you have storm shutters? Some aspects of your home can be strengthened to help withstand hurricane impacts, and some can not. Mobile homes are especially vulnerable to hurricane-force winds, and basements are especially vulnerable to storm surge and flooding. For more information and how to be prepared ahead of the storm, go https://www.noaa.gov/know-your-risk-water-wind or http://www.https://www.floridadisaster.org/for more information.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Pinellas County police to seize cars of fleeing drivers

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says law enforcement will seize...

Red brick building in front of a blue sky.
University of Tampa recognized for its plan to increase student voting

The University of Tampa increased its student voting and is...

The Scoop: Thurs. June 6th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Brush fires are becoming more frequent in the area, leaving...

Florida ‘disaster preparedness’ tax holiday runs through June 14

Through Saturday June 14, there will be no Florida sales...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Check out this Awesome Retro Throwback Ft. Fever Beam from 2019! 🎸✨ If you're a punk enthusiast, be sure to check them out on Bandcamp! If you love this band, drop a comment! 🤘💬 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! Get your WMNF SWAG just in time for summer! ☀️ Support community radio and turn heads with our awesome gear – it's a WIN-WIN! 🎉 Support your favorite host today! Just call us at 813-238-8001 or click to give online! 📞💻 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf Happy Throwback Thursday! 🎉 FundDrive Season is here, and we couldn’t resist sharing this awesome memory with you! Your support helps us continue spreading love and positivity throughout our local community and beyond. 🌟 Please consider donating to keep the good vibes going! ❤️ CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf #TBT Summer Fund Drive starts TODAY! Summer days are best spent with WMNF 88.5! Whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the beach, tune in to the sounds of summer on your favorite community radio station. Support us today and ensure that the tunes keep coming all season long! Let's Elevate the community together! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #funddrive #wmnf #donate
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Morning Energy
Player position: