Joe Biden will tour Hurricane Helene damage in Florida and Georgia

President Joe Biden will travel to Florida and Georgia on Thursday to tour areas damaged by Hurricane Helene.

An announcement Wednesday from the White House did not provide details about where Biden will go.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Biden will fly into Tallahassee to survey damage in Perry and Keaton Beach.

The visit will come a week after the Category 4 hurricane made landfall in Taylor County and caused extensive damage along the state’s Gulf Coast and in rural North Florida.