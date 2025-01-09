Donate Now!
Joe Gruters has raised $192,000 in bid for Florida CFO

Posted on January 9, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Joe Gruters
State House majority leader Michael Grant, Republican Senator Joe Gruters, and Republican Representatives James Buchanan and Fiona McFarland in Sarasota. By WMNF News (Oct. 2023)

©2025 The News Service of Florida

As he runs for state chief financial officer in 2026, Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, in late 2024 collected $192,450 in contributions for his campaign and two political committees, according to newly filed finance reports.

Gruters raised $44,450 for his campaign account from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 and had about $214,000 in cash on hand at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Florida Conservatives United, a political committee linked to Gruters, raised $90,000 from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 and had nearly $879,000 on hand.

Also, the Friends of Joe Gruters committee raised $58,000 from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 and had almost $181,000 on hand.

State candidates, political committees and parties face a Friday deadline for filing updated finance reports at the Florida Division of Elections.

Tags
,

