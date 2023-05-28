Justice and Equity

Share this:

A wide-ranging discussion about economic justice, the inequality resulting from the closing and repurposing of Just Elementary School serving predominantly Black communities. Neo-colonialism and the Black petis bourgeois who imitate white racist policies to the detriment of the community. Black conservatives disparaged the call for a travel advisory against Florida in defense of black business profits.

The Sunday Forum urged Justice for Just Elementary School as a pivotal fight for equality.

Race and Black grievance in the U.S. is a major backdrop to the discussion. Ideas for providing jobs and community empowerment in poor, Black communities and ideas to help ease homelessness were discussed.