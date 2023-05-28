Justice and Equity

A wide-ranging discussion about economic justice, the inequality resulting from the closing and repurposing of Just Elementary School serving predominantly Black communities. Neo-colonialism and the Black petis bourgeois who imitate white racist policies to the detriment of the community. Black conservatives disparaged the call for a travel advisory against Florida in defense of black business profits.

The Sunday Forum urged Justice for Just Elementary School as a pivotal fight for equality.

Race and Black grievance in the U.S. is a major backdrop to the discussion. Ideas for providing jobs and community empowerment in poor, Black communities and ideas to help ease homelessness were discussed.

Just Elementary School was closed by Hillsborough County, FL School Board.

Hillsborough County School Board closed a school serving predominantly Black children. Board member, Stacy Hahn, reportedly said Just Elementary was “out of second chances.”

 