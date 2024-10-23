Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed. Oct. 23rd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Kiley Petracek
DeSantis rails against Amendment Four; says it will strip parental rights

WMNF’s Meghan Bowman reports, “If it were to pass, that would actually take away people’s rights, because this eliminates the right for parents to consent for a minor to have an abortion,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Jacksonville yesterday.

Polls show Floridians support major amendments on November’s ballot

A new survey shows Floridians are in favor of major amendments on the ballot this November.

Republicans outpace other voters in Florida

Just slightly more Republicans (683,511) than Democrats (665,307) have cast their ballots through vote-by-mail and early voting as of yesterday.

How Citizens Prop. Insurance is faring after back-to-back hurricanes

“Citizens is in a very strong financial position right now. We have the financial resources on hand to handle claims, not only from Milton but from Helene,” Michael Peltier from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation says.

MLB trying to find a new temporary home for Rays

Major League Baseball hopes to find the Tampa Bay Rays a temporary home close to Rays’ fans for the start of the 2025 season if Tropicana can’t be repaired in time.

WMNF

The Scoop producer Kiley Petracek

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

