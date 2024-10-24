Donate Now!
SOTD 10/24/24: Slippery People by Say She She

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Did you go to this summer’s Tropical Heatwave? Did you see Say She She, just before they headed for Bonnaroo? Well, if you didn’t, let me tell you one of the surprise highlights that you missed: Say She She covering Slippery People by Talking Heads! And that is the WMNF Song of the Day for October 24, 2024. Just in time to get you pumped for our Talking Heads tribute show on November 2nd!

Say She She is a Brooklyn-based trio blending soul and disco with a retro yet modern vibe. Known for their silky harmonies, infectious grooves, and socially aware lyrics, their music draws inspiration from the 1970s while staying fresh, fun, and funky.

Talking Heads say they will never preform live on stage together ever again—what’s a music lover to do? Well, WMNF is your best chance to see Talking Heads live. WMNF Presents a tribute to the groundbreaking movie Stop Making Sense-performed live November 2 at Skippers Smokehouse.

Buy tickets here!

