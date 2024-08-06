Kamala Harris’s VP Pick Tim Walz spoke out against DeSantis policies

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz // Credit Minnesota House of Representatives Public Information Services department 4/19/23

Listen:

Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Harris’ pick has taken shots at Florida.

Democrat governor Walz criticized laws signed by Governor Ron DeSantis during Minnesota’s State of the State address last year.

“Look, I’m only the governor of this great state – it’s not up to me how folks in those places, folks like Florida go about their businesses. But I gotta tell ya, I’m pretty glad we do it our way here and not that way.”

He said other governors boast about freedom in their states. But in reality, the laws passed are restricting it.

“They’re banning books in their schools, we’re banishing hunger from ours.”

Walz is a vocal supporter of abortion rights and a military veteran. He was elected chair of the Democratic Governors Association in December.

In a statement, Trump Campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called Walz “dangerously liberal.”