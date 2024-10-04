Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Katie Blaxberg and Craig Lattimer talk Tampa Bay elections, storm response, and more

Posted on by Ray Roa
Share
A woman in a blue shirt, with studio headphones on, explaining why she is most fit to occupy the last seat on the school board of Pinellas County, Florida
Katie Blaxberg at WMNF's studio in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 4, 2024, / Photo by Ray Roa

Florida’s voter registration deadline is on Monday, Oct. 7, and mail ballots are on the way to addresses across the Tampa Bay area.

On the top half of the show, Katie Blaxberg spoke about her race for the final seat on the Pinellas County School Board.

Blaxberg—a University of South Florida alum who pivoted to education after earning a degree in biomedical science—has spent the last week getting her Largo-Clearwater area home back in order after seeing flood water damage. She’s suspended fundraisers to focus on helping neighbors recover, but did discuss property tax referendums, parental rights (and responsibility), Amendment 1, and how she’s been able to build a diverse coalition of support in Pinellas County.

Stacy Geier, Blaxberg’s opponent, is invited to come on the show, but has not committed to joining.

In the second half of the show, Hillsborough Supervisor of Election Craig Latimer—who is both running an election and in a race for re-election—joined us to talk about the challenges of his day-to-day, and his race to keep serving the county.

Latimer discussed the plan for polling places affected by Hurricane Helene (his office will walk any displaced voter through the process and will let them vote in his office today), poll workers, and where this election stands against his campaigns in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Find links to podcasts of this episode on The Skinny’s show page.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Counting The True Costs Of War – Gaza Update. Antisocial – Boundaries Erased.

Norman Solomon – War Made Invisible: How America Hides The...

Hurricane Helene debris
Officials say debris in Pinellas is ‘unprecedented’

Officials say the storm debris in Pinellas County is “unprecedented.”...

After Hurricane Helene, can renters get disaster assistance from FEMA?

Listen: Hurricane Helene’s storm surge left destruction in its wake...

The Scoop: Fri. Oct. 4, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The deadline to register to vote is Monday. While in...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
📸 This #TBT is a special one as we look back at one of our most anticipated events of the year the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash! 🎉 Huge thank you to Jimi Camastro for capturing the amazing moments — your photos are fantastic! For everyone who joined us, your presence made it unforgettable. We’d love to see the highlights from your perspective! Feel free to share your photos from the event in the comments below. See you all at the next one! 🥳 #EventRecap #CommunityMemories #WMNFEvents This fall, you have the power to spark change during the Cartober vehicle donation campaign. When you donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat to WMNF, the proceeds from your sale will support community radio, and it won’t require anything more from you: we pick it up for free, and we supply all the necessary paperwork for your tax-deductible gift. #Cartober2024 #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT 🐾 Join Duncan Strauss on Talking Animals Radio Show Oct. 2 at 11am with guest Melissa Zepeda, a passionate animal rights attorney! 🎙️ She'll discuss Amendment 2 and her stance against it. CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE or catch the show via 88.5 FM on your radio dial! 🌱 #AnimalRights #TalkingAnimals #TampaBayVegFest #WMNF #Amendment2 🎶 This evening on Jazz In The Night 🎶 Join us for a special celebration of Bud Powell's centennial! 🎹 Bud set the standard for pianists when bebop emerged in the '40s, and his influence remains monumental today. Tune in at 9:00 PM as Bob Seymour brings you Powell's timeless classics, along with interpretations from legends like Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett. Plus, enjoy some fantastic new releases. Don’t miss out! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #wmnf #Music #Jazz #BudPowell Are you ready for some post storm music therapy? It's time for a WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY Ft. Afrobeta today at 2PM! A mash-up of latin, house, funk, soul, and electro, Afrobeta brings the dance-party up a notch, providing the kind of energy you feel! Follow them and drop some love in the comments! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE FOR REPLAY! #Music #wmnf #communityradio #afrobeta #Latinmusic
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Soul Party
Player position: