Katie Blaxberg and Craig Lattimer talk Tampa Bay elections, storm response, and more

Katie Blaxberg at WMNF's studio in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 4, 2024, / Photo by Ray Roa

Florida’s voter registration deadline is on Monday, Oct. 7, and mail ballots are on the way to addresses across the Tampa Bay area.

On the top half of the show, Katie Blaxberg spoke about her race for the final seat on the Pinellas County School Board.

Blaxberg—a University of South Florida alum who pivoted to education after earning a degree in biomedical science—has spent the last week getting her Largo-Clearwater area home back in order after seeing flood water damage. She’s suspended fundraisers to focus on helping neighbors recover, but did discuss property tax referendums, parental rights (and responsibility), Amendment 1, and how she’s been able to build a diverse coalition of support in Pinellas County.

Stacy Geier, Blaxberg’s opponent, is invited to come on the show, but has not committed to joining.

In the second half of the show, Hillsborough Supervisor of Election Craig Latimer—who is both running an election and in a race for re-election—joined us to talk about the challenges of his day-to-day, and his race to keep serving the county.

Latimer discussed the plan for polling places affected by Hurricane Helene (his office will walk any displaced voter through the process and will let them vote in his office today), poll workers, and where this election stands against his campaigns in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

