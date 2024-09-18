Donate Now!
King tides may cause coastal flooding in the next few days; there’s a high rip current risk, too

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

It’s been a tough summer for many coastal parts of Florida’s coastline due to a series of tropical systems, trapped tides and now “King” tides are adding to enhance the rough beach conditions. The king tide is the highest predicted high tide of the year at a coastal location. King tides happen twice a year: spring and fall.

But high astronomical tides will continue to produce above-normal water levels around the times of high tide for much of this week. The National Weather Service warns that this may cause minor inundation of low-lying areas near inlets, along the Intracoastal Waterway, and adjacent canals.

Several counties in Northeast Florida are under a coastal flood warning for minor to moderate flooding at the beaches, along the St. Johns River and the Intracoastal waterways over the next several days. The coastal flood warnings include Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, and Coastal Camden. The NWS says flooded lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures are expected.

The rest of the eastern Florida coastline and part of southwest Florida are under a Coastal Flood Advisory. Flooding will be the worst during high tides with water levels around 2 feet above normally dry ground. Tidal levels will decrease along the Atlantic Coast as onshore winds decrease through the week but will become elevated once again this weekend as astronomical tides peak and breezy onshore winds return with the autumnal equinox.

Rip currents

Tuesday night also marked the beginning of the Harvest Moon and the tides were on the rise. The Harvest Moon is associated with the Autumnal equinox which is September 22. But it also means dangerous surf and swimming conditions as well. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. When near the water, stay near a lifeguard. If you’re caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it. Float, then swim parallel to the shore, or call for help if needed.

To check on the tides times in your area, click this link to avoid heading to coastal areas during high tides when the risk for flooding will be at the greatest.

Check tides and current conditions here.

