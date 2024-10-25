Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Let’s talk about Hillsborough’s school tax, and Florida’s fight for recreational weed

Posted on by Ray Roa
Share
Rob Kriete (L) and Lynn Gray at WMNF in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 25, 2024. // Photo By Ray Roa

The 2024 general election is on, and outside of candidates, voters in Hillsborough County will decide on whether to renew a Community Investment Tax, plus make a decision about a 1% millage increase that would generate a projected $177 million annually—$150 million of that would go to the district, with $27 set for privately-run charter schools, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Rob Kriete, President of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association, joined District 7 School Board incumbent Lynn Gray to speak in favor of the millage while former Hillsborough School Boardmember Steve Cona, and Jason Ferger, who runs the Hillsborough County School Board Accountability social media page, were on the line to speak against the proposal. 

Proponents of the millage increase argue that the increase—a school tax of sorts where property owners would pay $1 for every $1,000 in taxable value—would allow Hillsborough County Schools to raise pay for its teachers, bus drivers and other support staff.

As previously reported, surrounding counties—Pasco, Pinellas, and Manatee—used funds raised via their millages to pay starting teachers as much as $57,000 a year.

Hillsborough trails in paying its teachers whose salaries start at $47,501, making the county 50th in the nation in teacher pay, according to Kriete. Gray added that there are 540 teacher vacancies at this moment.

On the second half of the show, Florida State Senator Joe Gruters—who represents parts of Manatee and Sarasota Counties—joined Dr. Jessica Spencer, Florida Director of Advocacy for Vote No on Amendment 3, to talk about the pros and cons of Florida’s proposed recreational weed amendment, which would allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption.

Tags
, , , , , , ,

You may also like

The Scoop: Fri. Oct. 25, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

There is pollution in Tampa Bay from Mosaic after Milton....

FPREN November hurricane formation zones
Florida is in the clear for at least a week, but hurricane season is not over

The National Hurricane Center has no areas of concern at...

A Chat With Florida Minority Leader, Democrat Fentrice Driskell

FL House Democratic Leader Representative Fentrice Driskell joined us on...

Mosaic phosphate fertilizer
Activists call for accountability from Mosaic after polluted water spill during Milton

Listen: The Mosaic Company says polluted water flowed into Tampa...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎃👻 Throwing it back to the WMNF Halloween Ball 2023! 👻🎃 with one of our favorite spooky snaps from last year’s costume contest! 🕸️🖤 We host this sinister bash every year, so if you missed the last two, be on the lookout for sneak peeks of next season's brand-new theme! 👀✨ Get ready for more thrills and chills — we’ll see you at the next one! 💀🖤#ThrowbackThursday #WMNFHalloweenBall #SpookySeason #HalloweenVibes 🎃This year's Halloween Ball was a spook-tacular success! 👻 A huge shoutout to the incredibly talented artists who brought the spooky vibes to life at New World Tampa! 🖤 We host this hauntingly fun event every year, complete with fresh themes and thrilling performances. If you missed out this time, don’t fret—there’s always next year! Mark your calendars, and we’ll see you at the next Halloween Ball! 🕸️✨ #wmnf #HalloweenBall2024 #NewWorldTampa #TampaEvents 📸 Credit: John Mazz This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in at 2pm for @thewanderinghours! This group plays a blend traditional folk music with modern vibes, creating an adventurous sound that feels both new and familiar. 🎶✨ Winning Best of the Bay two times this is a group that you don't want to miss! Watch live on Facebook, or listen on 88.5 FM on your radio dial or the WMNF app! 🎻 #FolkMusic #AltCountry #ModernFolk #Bluegrass #wmnf #TheWanderingHours Tomorrow after 11am on Talking Animals Radio Show Duncan Strauss will talk with Nancy Murrah about her Org Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and their upcoming Wildlife Festival Featuring local animal friendly businesses, Wildlife habitats, Wildlife education, and a puppet show! Follow them for wildlife rehab adventures, and education on how you can help save the planet! You don't want to miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #WowFest24 #wmnf #TalkingAnimalsRadioShow #WildlifeAdvocate #WildlifeEducation 🎶 It’s time for another WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY! 🎶 with featured artist TopHouse! 🙌✨ Tune in today at 2 PM! Click Listen in linktree (in bio), through the WMNF app, or 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎧 You don't want to miss it! ⬇️📽️ #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Live Music Showcase
Player position: