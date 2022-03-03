Live Music Showcase: alt-J

Portugal. The Man and Sir Chloe round out the bill
Perennial rock group, Portugal. The Man, co-headlines the show at USF’s former Sun Dome Friday. Their single, What, Me Worry?, is the first release off their forthcoming to-be-announced ninth full length to be released this June.
Sir Chloe opens in support of this leg of the nation wide tour. The group is exploding on the garage rock scene. Their latest release, Mercy, follows the group’s acclaimed EP, Party Favors. If you haven’t listened yet, you should.