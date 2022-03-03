Live Music Showcase: alt-J

Share this:

The UK Indie Pop Rock outfit, alt-J, joins host Ken Apperson and the Live Music Showcase crew for an interview and performance ahead a headline performance at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Tune in at 2:06PM on Friday, March 4th to hear from the group. 88.5FM in Tampa Bay or right here on wmnf.org from anywhere else.

alt-J’s is touring in support of their new album, The Dream. The group’s fourth record – out now on UK’s Infectious Music – continues their massive impact on the indie rock scene in what their hometown music-publication-of-record, nme, calls “their most open-hearted record yet”.

Portugal. The Man and Sir Chloe round out the bill

Perennial rock group, Portugal. The Man , co-headlines the show at USF’s former Sun Dome Friday. Their single, What, Me Worry?, is the first release off their forthcoming to-be-announced ninth full length to be released this June.