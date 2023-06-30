Local artists capture WMNF vibe with T-shirt design contest. Congrats to the winning designers!

Share this:

Design by Steve Madden Design by Doug Wright Studios Design by Jasmine Simmons Winning designs from the WMNF T-shirt Design Contest, Spring 2023.

When we needed new T-shirt designs to use for upcoming fund drives, WMNF put the call out to creatives right here in our community. Showcasing and connecting talented artists in our listening area is part of WMNF’s community-based mission.

We received dozens of submissions that ranged from retro and nostalgic to modern and cutting edge. It truly was difficult to choose.

Congratulations to local artists Steve Madden, Doug Wright, and Jasmine Simmons for submitting the winning designs!

Thanks to everyone who entered. Your talent abounds!