Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Mail and early votes in Florida’s primary top 717,000

Posted on by Staff
Share
Vote here today
Sign outside early vote location in West Tampa. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (October 2012).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

With Florida’s primary elections two weeks away, more than 717,000 voters had cast ballots as of Tuesday, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

The data showed that 710,234 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast, including 301,842 by Republicans, 291,861 by Democrats, 106,352 by unaffiliated voters and 10,179 by third-party voters.

Also, 7,166 votes had been cast at early-voting sites, including 4,219 by Republicans, 2,293 by Democrats, 601 by unaffiliated voters and 53 by third-party voters.

Early voting started Monday in some counties and will go statewide Saturday.

It will continue through Aug. 17 statewide, with some counties also holding early voting on Aug. 18.

The primary is Aug. 20.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Florida attorney and “Pot Daddy” John Morgan speaks on recreational marijuana, Kamala Harris, and property insurance

Attorney John Morgan is the founder of America’s largest personal...

The power of protest: How music amplifies economic and labor rights

For over a century, music has been a potent force...

John Morgan
Attorney and Democrat donor John Morgan challenges State rep to debate on homeowner’s insurance

A National Bureau of Economic Research study estimates Florida had...

The Scoop: Wed. August 7th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Covid, Kamala Harris, and the continuing aftermath of Hurricane Debby....

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: SERANATION! If aren't familiar Seranation is an American pop-reggae rock band from Treasure Island, St. Petersburg, Florida. They label their music Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Ready to begin a new adventure? Donate your used car, motorcycle, or RV to WMNF and embark on a journey of giving back! Your contribution helps us continue to bring you the programming you rely on. It’s a simple way to make a big impact while clearing space in your driveway. Plus, it's free and tax-deductible, giving you double the reasons to give back. Call 888-966-3885 or visit wmnf.org to learn more! #donate #givingback #supportnonprofits #wmnf This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase The Awesome S.G. Wood Music 🎵 Originally from Detroit and now in Tampa, Florida, award-winning singer-songwriter S.G. Wood describes his
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latino54
Player position: