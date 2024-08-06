Mail and early votes in Florida’s primary top 717,000

Sign outside early vote location in West Tampa. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (October 2012).

With Florida’s primary elections two weeks away, more than 717,000 voters had cast ballots as of Tuesday, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

The data showed that 710,234 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast, including 301,842 by Republicans, 291,861 by Democrats, 106,352 by unaffiliated voters and 10,179 by third-party voters.

Also, 7,166 votes had been cast at early-voting sites, including 4,219 by Republicans, 2,293 by Democrats, 601 by unaffiliated voters and 53 by third-party voters.

Early voting started Monday in some counties and will go statewide Saturday.

It will continue through Aug. 17 statewide, with some counties also holding early voting on Aug. 18.

The primary is Aug. 20.