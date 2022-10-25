Mallory Dimmitt on the Florida Wildlife Corridor

Share this:

Mallory Dimmitt is a co-founder and CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to connect, protect and restore the Florida Wildlife Corridor that scrub-jays, woodpeckers, whooping cranes, panthers, manatees, bears and other wildlife call home. The Foundation uses imagery and storytelling to call attention to the corridor, comprised of 18 million acres that stretches from the Everglades to the Panhandle.

Dimmitt joined WaveMakers to talk about the connection between agriculture and conservation, responsible development and how you can protect the habitat that’s critical to the health and survival of endangered animals, Florida’s unique flora and the state’s water supply.

Listen to the entire interview here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.