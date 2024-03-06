Donate Now!
March 2024 WMNF News & Notes

Posted on by Randi Zimmerman
Another lap around the sun for me as WMNF’s General Manager (February 22nd anniversary date) and another successful fund drive under our belts. Thank you all for your contribution to the best community radio station, heck, radio station on Earth.

The more we talk about what we do with people in the media, the more people tell us how unique we are. Always remember that you are part of a community that amplifies a critical message for our times. WMNF is a “platform for diverse voices committed to a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world.” Every syllable spoken, every musical note heard, comes from this mission. Whatever your role is within the WMNF community, you support 10,000 square feet, seven studios, training the next generation of radioactivists, broadcasting key grassroots issues, podcasting other non-profits, participating in key cultural events and so much more.

One of the best parts of this GM job is watching the creativity bloom from the mission. This month so many women have reinvigorated a long-standing tradition at WMNF. Listen up on Friday March 8th for twenty-four hours of great audio produced by WMNF volunteers. Back at my original WMNF post, I’ll be producing and anchoring the afternoon headlines. But, the folks who get the big kudos are the amazing volunteers who coordinated it all. Check out wmnf.org to get the details on who will be doing what. You can always check out the archives if you miss any of it.

GRRL POWER!

Regards,

Randi M. Zimmerman

General Manager, WMNF 88.5FM

 

