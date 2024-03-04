Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

WMNF celebrates International Women’s Day with 24 hours of empowering programming

Posted on by Ernesto Reitich
Share

On March 8, 2024, WMNF Community Radio is set to commemorate International Women’s Day with a spectacular lineup of empowering and diverse programming.

From the stroke of midnight to the final hours of the day, the airwaves will pulsate with the voices, music, and stories of women, all contributing to a celebration of female empowerment, representation, and resilience.

With its commitment to providing unique and unexpected content, WMNF is proud to present a schedule that encapsulates the essence of International Women’s Day, championing the achievements and contributions of women across various spheres. From music that transcends genres and eras to thought-provoking discussions on pressing social issues, the day promises to be a tapestry of voices and experiences.

The day kicks off with Emo Night hosted by Tarryn Meyers, setting the tone for an eclectic mix of music that spans generations and defies conventional boundaries.

Tarryn Meyers

Following this, “Revenge of the Synth” with Ashley VanHauvart takes listeners on a journey through electronic beats and futuristic sounds, showcasing the creativity and innovation of female artists in the realm of music production.

Ashley VanHauvart

As the morning unfolds, Renna Reddick brings her infectious energy to the airwaves with “Morning Energy.

Renna Reddick

Tune in to “Morning Show”  with Nancy Cee and Patty Metz for a captivating blend of music spotlighting women and women’s issues, along with poetry, comedy, and highlights of upcoming concerts featuring talented female artists.

Nancy Cee
Patty Metz

The lineup continues with WMNF Public Affairs

Down n Dirty with Lynn Dingfelder – Featuring Alex Sink, Jodi Ray, and Mary Figg

Get ready for a captivating episode of “Down n Dirty” with host Lynn Dingfelder, airing at 10:00 am! This segment promises to be a dynamic and informative discussion featuring esteemed guests from the world of politics and healthcare.

Joining Lynn Dingfelder on the show are three distinguished women who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table:

  • Alex Sink, former Gubernatorial candidate and State CFO, offers insights into the intricacies of Florida politics and shares her perspectives on pressing issues facing the state.
  • Jodi Ray, Director of USF’s healthcare program, brings her expertise in healthcare policy and advocacy, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities within the healthcare system.
  • Mary Figg, former State Representative, adds her voice to the conversation, drawing from her experience in public service to discuss key initiatives and legislative priorities.

Don’t miss “The Skinny” with host Shelley Reback! This segment promises to be an engaging and insightful discussion featuring esteemed guests from the media industry.

Joining Shelley Reback on the show are three distinguished women who are making waves in their respective fields:

Saundra Weathers from Bay News 9 brings her expertise in journalism and reporting, offering unique insights into the world of broadcast media.
Olivia George, a prominent figure in TBT‘s legacy print media, shares her experiences and perspectives on the evolving landscape of print journalism.
McKenna Schueler from Orlando Weekly adds her voice to the conversation, bringing fresh perspectives and vibrant storytelling to the table.

Throughout the day, listeners can tune in to programs like “Art in Your Ear” with JoEllen Schilke,

black and white photo of JoEllen
JoEllen Schilke
Photo by Carrie Waite

Ultrasounds” with Eluv,

Eluv Playing Crystal Singing Bowls http://eluvmusic.com

Adding to the excitement of WMNF’s International Women’s Day Programming on March 8, award-winning songwriter and recording artist Rachel Lynn will be gracing the airwaves during the Live Music Showcase with Pamela Robinson and Patti Marsters.

Rachel Lynn

One of the highlights of Rachel’s career was having her song “The Last Time We Talked” selected for use in the film “The Horsemen” starring Dennis Quaid. This serendipitous moment occurred while she was recording the song in a studio in Ann Arbor, Michigan, catching the attention of a music supervisor from Los Angeles.

Pamela from Live Music Showcase (Fridays 2pm – 3pm)

Lulu’s, Nancy Johnson, and Patty Perkey bring their collective passion and expertise to the airwaves, curating a playlist that will uplift your spirits and move your feet. From classic hits to hidden gems, “Rhythm Revival” offers a fusion of sounds that will transport you to musical nirvana.

Lulu’s (Laurie Lu and Linda Lu)

Whether you’re a soul music aficionado or simply looking to let loose and have some fun, “Soul Party” is the place to be. So grab your dancing shoes and join Cheryl Mogul for a soulful extravaganza that you won’t soon forget.

Cheryl Mogul

and “Soul Kitchen” with Ahsaki Allen keep the rhythm alive with soulful tunes and uplifting vibes.

The evening culminates with “Flashback Friday” hosted by Stephanie Dawn, bringing a nostalgic twist to the celebration as listeners reminisce over classic hits and timeless favorites.

At WMNF, International Women’s Day is not just a day of celebration; it’s a reaffirmation of the station’s commitment to amplifying the voices of women, providing a platform for their stories to be heard, and fostering a community where everyone feels empowered and represented.

As the world comes together to honor the achievements of women and advocate for gender equality, WMNF invites listeners to join in the festivities and be part of a day filled with inspiration, empowerment, and celebration.

Tune in on March 8th and experience the magic of International Women’s Day on WMNF Community Radio, where every voice matters, and every story deserves to be told.

Line up: 

  • 12:00-2:00 am – Emo Night with Tarryn Meyers (audio after-hours host)
  • 2:00-4:00 am – Revenge of the Synth-w/ Ashley VanHauvart
  • 4:00-6:00 am – Morning Energy-w/ Renna Reddick
  • 6:00-9:00 am – Morning Show-w/ Nancy Cee and Patty Metz
  • 10:00 am: Down n dirty w/ Lynn Dingfelder. Guests: former Gubernatorial candidate and State CFO Alex Sink, Jodi Ray (Director of USF’s healthcare program), former State Representative Mary Figg.
  • 11:00 am: The Skinny w/Shelley Reback. Guests: Saundra Weathers of Bay News 9; Olivia George (TBT legacy print media) and McKenna Schueler (Orlando Weekly)
  • 12:00-1:00 pm – Art in Your Ear with JoEllen Schilke
  • 1:00-2:00 pm – Ultrasounds with Eluv
  • 2:00-3:00 pm – Live Music Showcase (LMS) With Pamela Robinson and Patti Marsters
  • 3:00-6:00 pm – Rhythm Revival: Lulu’s (Laurie Lu and Linda Lu), Nancy Johnson, and Patty Perkey
  • 6:00-8:00 pm – Soul Party: Cheryl Mogul
  • 8:00-10:00 pm – Soul Kitchen: Ahsaki Allen (Sip Saki) from Sat. Night shutdown
  • 10:00-12:00 pm – Flashback Friday: Stephanie Dawn

 

You may also like

26 Essays On Walking. Vote For Our Planet.

Ways Of Walking – Edited by Ann de Forest Ways...

“Leaping Forward And Creating Balance” on Morning Energy

Leap Day is a day that comes around every four years....

Join Belmont Heights Little League for an unforgettable opening ceremony!

Belmont Heights Little League is gearing up for an exciting...

Meet some of the amazing volunteers and DJs who joined us for our Fund Drive in WMNF 88.5!

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
With a naturally expressive voice that has drawn comparisons to greats like Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald, Texas, based singer/songwriter, Ruthie Foster has a wide pallet of American song, forms, gospel and blues to jazz and soul, and her live performances are powerfully transfiguring. Graced by numerous accolades & awards, including last years, 2023, blues music award winner for contemporary, blues, female artist of the year. Ruthie‘s upcoming performance at tropical heat wave is highly anticipated, and soulfully healing. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS #thw24 #wmnfevents #Livemusic It's time for the WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES! FIRST UP The Record Company a Grammy-nominated American rock band from Los Angeles! A recent review of their 4th album by Rock and Blues Muse gives a little insight on their sound. TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf It's time for a very special #ThrowbackThursday ft the talented @TheWarandTreaty. We love this duo and still remember receiving this awesome signed poster from them back in 2018. Who loves this band? Comment below! #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Our Spring Fund Drive is going strong and every donation gets us closer to our goal! We thrive and grow in our community because of you the listener. Your kind words and support mean everything! So here's to our growing WMNF Family! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #bestlistenersever #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Waking Hours
Player position: