WMNF celebrates International Women’s Day with 24 hours of empowering programming

On March 8, 2024, WMNF Community Radio is set to commemorate International Women’s Day with a spectacular lineup of empowering and diverse programming.

From the stroke of midnight to the final hours of the day, the airwaves will pulsate with the voices, music, and stories of women, all contributing to a celebration of female empowerment, representation, and resilience.

With its commitment to providing unique and unexpected content, WMNF is proud to present a schedule that encapsulates the essence of International Women’s Day, championing the achievements and contributions of women across various spheres. From music that transcends genres and eras to thought-provoking discussions on pressing social issues, the day promises to be a tapestry of voices and experiences.

The day kicks off with “Emo Night“ hosted by Tarryn Meyers, setting the tone for an eclectic mix of music that spans generations and defies conventional boundaries.

Following this, “Revenge of the Synth” with Ashley VanHauvart takes listeners on a journey through electronic beats and futuristic sounds, showcasing the creativity and innovation of female artists in the realm of music production.

As the morning unfolds, Renna Reddick brings her infectious energy to the airwaves with “Morning Energy.”

Tune in to “Morning Show” with Nancy Cee and Patty Metz for a captivating blend of music spotlighting women and women’s issues, along with poetry, comedy, and highlights of upcoming concerts featuring talented female artists.

The lineup continues with WMNF Public Affairs

Down n Dirty with Lynn Dingfelder – Featuring Alex Sink, Jodi Ray, and Mary Figg

Get ready for a captivating episode of “Down n Dirty” with host Lynn Dingfelder, airing at 10:00 am! This segment promises to be a dynamic and informative discussion featuring esteemed guests from the world of politics and healthcare.

Joining Lynn Dingfelder on the show are three distinguished women who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table:

, former Gubernatorial candidate and State CFO, offers insights into the intricacies of Florida politics and shares her perspectives on pressing issues facing the state. Jodi Ray , Director of USF’s healthcare program, brings her expertise in healthcare policy and advocacy, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities within the healthcare system.

, Director of USF’s healthcare program, brings her expertise in healthcare policy and advocacy, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities within the healthcare system. Mary Figg, former State Representative, adds her voice to the conversation, drawing from her experience in public service to discuss key initiatives and legislative priorities.

Don’t miss “The Skinny” with host Shelley Reback! This segment promises to be an engaging and insightful discussion featuring esteemed guests from the media industry.

Joining Shelley Reback on the show are three distinguished women who are making waves in their respective fields:

Saundra Weathers from Bay News 9 brings her expertise in journalism and reporting, offering unique insights into the world of broadcast media.

Olivia George, a prominent figure in TBT‘s legacy print media, shares her experiences and perspectives on the evolving landscape of print journalism.

McKenna Schueler from Orlando Weekly adds her voice to the conversation, bringing fresh perspectives and vibrant storytelling to the table.

Throughout the day, listeners can tune in to programs like “Art in Your Ear” with JoEllen Schilke,

“Ultrasounds” with Eluv,

Adding to the excitement of WMNF’s International Women’s Day Programming on March 8, award-winning songwriter and recording artist Rachel Lynn will be gracing the airwaves during the Live Music Showcase with Pamela Robinson and Patti Marsters.

One of the highlights of Rachel’s career was having her song “The Last Time We Talked” selected for use in the film “The Horsemen” starring Dennis Quaid. This serendipitous moment occurred while she was recording the song in a studio in Ann Arbor, Michigan, catching the attention of a music supervisor from Los Angeles.

Lulu’s, Nancy Johnson, and Patty Perkey bring their collective passion and expertise to the airwaves, curating a playlist that will uplift your spirits and move your feet. From classic hits to hidden gems, “Rhythm Revival” offers a fusion of sounds that will transport you to musical nirvana.

Whether you’re a soul music aficionado or simply looking to let loose and have some fun, “Soul Party” is the place to be. So grab your dancing shoes and join Cheryl Mogul for a soulful extravaganza that you won’t soon forget.

and “Soul Kitchen” with Ahsaki Allen keep the rhythm alive with soulful tunes and uplifting vibes.

The evening culminates with “Flashback Friday” hosted by Stephanie Dawn, bringing a nostalgic twist to the celebration as listeners reminisce over classic hits and timeless favorites.

At WMNF, International Women’s Day is not just a day of celebration; it’s a reaffirmation of the station’s commitment to amplifying the voices of women, providing a platform for their stories to be heard, and fostering a community where everyone feels empowered and represented.

As the world comes together to honor the achievements of women and advocate for gender equality, WMNF invites listeners to join in the festivities and be part of a day filled with inspiration, empowerment, and celebration.

Tune in on March 8th and experience the magic of International Women’s Day on WMNF Community Radio, where every voice matters, and every story deserves to be told.

Line up: