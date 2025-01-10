Donate Now!
Meet Alan Henderson, the first candidate in 2027’s Tampa mayoral race

Posted on January 10, 2025 • by Ray Roa
A young man in a radio studio, lit by fluorescent light from above. He wears rectangular glasses and has brown skin and is dressed in a navy button down with small white dots,
Alan Henderson at the WMNF studio in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 10, 2025. / Photo by Ray Roa

There are 721 days left until 2027. That’s when Tampeños will vote on a successor to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who won re-election in 2023 and is term-limited.

Alan Henderson would like a shot. Last week, the soon-to-be-24-year-old filed his statement of candidacy to run for that very office, and held a press conference outside downtown Tampa’s county building to introduce himself to voters.

On Friday morning, the Brandon High alum joined The Skinny to talk about his campaign, values, ideas and more.

On the second half of the show, Dr. Christopher F. Meindl, a geography professor at the University of South Florida, joined in to discuss Tampa springs and his upcoming discussion at Tampa’s Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center, set for Sunday, Jan. 12.

Listen to the show via Apple Music, TuneIn, and Spotify.

