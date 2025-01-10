Meet Alan Henderson, the first candidate in 2027’s Tampa mayoral race

Alan Henderson at the WMNF studio in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 10, 2025. / Photo by Ray Roa

There are 721 days left until 2027. That’s when Tampeños will vote on a successor to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who won re-election in 2023 and is term-limited.

Alan Henderson would like a shot. Last week, the soon-to-be-24-year-old filed his statement of candidacy to run for that very office, and held a press conference outside downtown Tampa’s county building to introduce himself to voters.

On Friday morning, the Brandon High alum joined The Skinny to talk about his campaign, values, ideas and more.

On the second half of the show, Dr. Christopher F. Meindl, a geography professor at the University of South Florida, joined in to discuss Tampa springs and his upcoming discussion at Tampa’s Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center, set for Sunday, Jan. 12.

