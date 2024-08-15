Meghan Bowman wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

Meghan Bowman - Assistant news director at WMNF 88.5 FM

Congratulations to our very own Meghan Bowman on winning the National 2024 Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Podcasts. Meghan Bowman is our incredibly talented assistant news director here at WMNF 88.5 FM and a recent graduate of the University of South Florida.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism around the United States. They showcase the impressive work of journalists and their service to the community.

Bowman won this Student Murrow Award for her podcast titled One More Time- A Tribute Podcast to My Mom. She specifically won the award for Act 3 of the podcast series.

The 3-part series is dedicated to the life of Bowman’s mother, Gloria Jean Gill, and her established career in the dance industry. She was a St. Pete business owner, choreographer, dancer, mom, and more.

All of us here at WMNF 88.5 are immensely proud of Meghan and this amazing accomplishment!

To listen to the award-winning podcast, click below: