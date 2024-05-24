Here are some Memorial Day events in Tampa Bay

American flags in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (2023).

A variety of groups around the Tampa Bay area are holding events throughout the Memorial Day weekend to honor fallen members of the military.

Some groups will hold remembrance services and others festivals and backyard barbeques – all of which are in commemoration of soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

90th annual Memorial Day Service in Tampa: Monday 11 a.m. The event is organized by the American Legion Cemetery Corporation. Maj. Gen. Edward Dorman, III, U.S. Army Retired is the keynote speaker. Guests can bring American flags and wave off Kennedy Boulevard in support. For special needs arrangements, directions, or questions please call (813) 870-0505.

Hillsborough County 27th Annual Memorial Day Observance: Sunday 10 a.m. The amphitheater at Veterans Memorial Park and Museum will feature traditional military elements and guest remarks. The park is at 3602 US Highway 301 North, Tampa, 33619. Email Marti Ryan with any questions.

Venice Memorial Day Service: Monday 10-11:30 a.m. American Legion Post 159 will host the ceremony. It will be held at Patriots Park and the public is encouraged to bring chairs. The park is at 800 Venetia Bay Blvd., Venice, 34285.

CRISP Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday 11 a.m. The CRISP organization brings together like-minded citizens to highlight and celebrate the contributions of Tampa to the US Military. Along with the City of Tampa, the event will commemorate Memorial Day at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at MacDill Park. The ceremony’s address is 100 N. Ashely Dr., Tampa, 33602.

Largo Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. The event will be held at Largo Central Park and will have live music, readings, and presentations from local veterans to honor fallen service men and women. For more information, call 727-587-6740.

Bay Pines VA Annual Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday 11 a.m. The event is co-hosted by Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, Bay Pines National Cemetery, and the St. Petersburg Regional VBA Office. Dr. Marianne Matthewson-Chapman, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. (retired) will serve as the keynote speaker. Visit Bay Pines VA Facebook for more information.

Clearwater Honor Fest: Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. An all-day event to remember fallen soldiers with a parade, ceremony, and music festival. The event will take place at Coachmen Park, and the parade will run on Cleveland Road from S. Madison Avenue to N. Osceola Street.

Sarasota Memorial Day parade: Monday 10 a.m. The parade will start at Main Street and Osprey Avenue and conclude at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park, where a ceremony will be held at approximately 11 a.m. West Point graduate Michael Tollerton is the keynote speaker. For more information, call Dan Kennedy at (941) 812-5406.

Honor Our Heroes 5k Memorial Day Run: Saturday 7:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Oldsmar Cares, Tampa Bay Brewing Company, and the City of Oldsmar organized a 5K run. Over 600 runners and supporters are expected. It will begin at City Hall – 100 State Street West in Oldsmar. Entry fees start at $40.

Memorial Day Weekend Silent Party: Friday 9 p.m. to midnight The event at American Social on Harbour Island is for ages 21 and up. Tickets start at $7.

Nearly Diamond All-American Memorial Day Weekend Tribute to Neil Diamond: Saturday 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is hosting the Memorial Day event. It will be held outdoors and include a dinner buffet and live music. Tickets are $99.

Memorial Day Meditation and Brunch: Sunday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Go for the food and drinks and find your inner peace. Meditate in a group setting in Parrish. The exact address will be shared once a $50 ticket is purchased.

Memorial Day BBQ Festival: Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Foodie Labs is hosting the event with food, yard games, free tastings, and more. Food and drinks are donation-based with proceeds going to Vets2Success and Vet2Chef. Yoga will also be offered, guests should bring a yoga mat or towel to participate.

Love It Like a Local Memorial Day Clean-Up: Monday 9 a.m. – noon A memorable day of community, camaraderie, and coastal conservation in Bradenton. The event will begin at the South Coquina Beach parking lot. Register before to secure a spot, the first 100 volunteers will receive a free rash guard. Snacks and refreshments will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Memorial Day Free Grilling: Saturday 10:45 a.m. Harley-Davidson of New Port Richey is hosting an event with live music by The Good Time Kelly’s and free hotdogs. A salute to the military with The Santa’s Drill Team will happen at 10:45 a.m.

Memorial Weekend Cookout: Sunday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Rock duo April Red will perform at a cookout with brats, hot dogs, and burgers at Moose Lodge 397 in Dade City. Outdoor games like cornhole and giant Jenga will also be provided. Tickets are $8 per person.

Memorial Day Farmer’s Market: Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The event offers a farm animal petting zoo for kids and a U-pick garden. Offering Memorial Day specials on goods also. Market is located at 2514 Leaning Pine Ln., Plant City.