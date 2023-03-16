MidPoint: LGBTQ and Trans Voices from the Capitol Protest 

The Florida legislature stands ready to ban transgender medical care for minors and take kids away from their parents if the parents seek gender-affirming treatment for their children. The Republican legislature is planning to ban classes in gender studies at Florida public universities and shut all DEI programs in schools and businesses. The Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida has stated that Equality Florida should not be allowed to exist as an advocacy organization. How has all of this affected the LGBTQ and trans communities and what are they doing to protest these measures? Brandon Wolf, Pres Sectr’y of Equality Florida, Brianna and Freya, 2 local, trans drag performers who were at the protest in Tallahassee, and Cat Margaux, a trans, non-binary USF student activist, all join us to talk about these hateful measures and their own activism against them.