State-supported monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site in Pasco closed; here’s where else you can get treatment

Earlier this year the State of Florida set up monoclonal antibody therapy treatment sites in many Florida counties as a treatment for COVID-19.

In a press release, the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County says its state-supported monoclonal antibody treatment site closed Saturday, but there are other places for residents to get that type of treatment.

The Pasco DOH says there is still a “network of community partners to ensure the health care sector is equipped to administer monoclonal antibody therapy treatment to Floridians.”

The shuttered state-supported monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site was at Fasano Center, 11611 Denton Ave. in Pasco County, will close on November 27, 2021.

Monoclonal antibody therapy can be a successful treatment for some patients with COVID-19. But the best way to avoid getting COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated and by prevention measures like masking and social distancing.

Here are the other monoclonal antibody therapy treatment locations in Pasco

AdventHealth Dade City

13100 Fort King Rd

Dade City, FL

Medical Center Of Trinity

9330 State Road 54, Ste 401

Trinity, FL

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

2600 Bruce B Downs Blvd

Wesley Chapel, FL

Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

6600 Madison St

Port Richey, FL

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

7050 Gall Blvd

Zephyrhills, FL

According to DOH Pasco, the “Florida Department of Health will continue to allocate doses of monoclonal antibodies to health care providers with high utilization rates and will ensure inventory levels meet county demand.”

Here’s how to find other monoclonal antibody therapy treatment locations in Florida

“Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment locations can be found at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov and by using the National Infusion Center Association’s treatment locator.”

Benefits of monoclonal antibodies

According to the Pasco DOH, “Monoclonal antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the COVID-19 virus.

“Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment is for individuals who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.

“Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients who have contracted COVID-19. Specifically, it:

“Reduces the risk of death/hospitalization by 70%-85%.

“Reduces the risk of developing symptomatic disease by over 80%.”