Monthly food distribution will begin again in South Brooksville in February

The monthly distribution of food will begin again in South Brooksville starting in February.

A news release from Mid Florida Community Services, Inc. announced the food distribution, which is a collaboration between Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., Feeding Tampa Bay and Hernando County Parks and Recreation.

Where and when you can pick up food

The next South Brooksville food distribution will occur on Wednesday, February 2, at 895 Kennedy Boulevard from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. It will recur monthly.

Why food distribution?

In its news release, Mid Florida Community Services (MFCS) says that “vulnerable populations, much like those that MFCS serves, are no strangers to having inconsistent access to nutritious foods or being unsure as to where they will find their next meal. Healthy nutrition is a critical need for the development of not only children but also older adults, and everyone in between.”

MFCS CEO Mat Kline adds that “Through our agency’s community needs assessment process we found that almost 14% of the population in Hernando County, on average, experiences food insecurity. We’re proud to continue this collaboration and help to fight hunger by bringing fresh, nutritious foods to those that need them most. From February – December 2021, we were able to distribute approximately 50,000 lbs. of food into the South Brooksville community in response to this critical need.”

Find information about your area

You can find more information about food and resources in your area by visiting Feeding Tampa Bay’s website.