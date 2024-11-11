Mycology and mushroom foraging with Steven Landseadel

mushroom foraging ©www.igas-tours.com

Mushroom expert Steven Landseadel joins Tanja and Anni on today’s Sustainable Living Show to discuss mycology and mushroom foraging. Steven Landseadel is a respected mycologist and certified wild mushroom forager from Central Florida. He is vetted by the Guided Mushroom Walks of North America, is certified to sell foraged wild mushrooms by Mushroom Mountain L.L.C. and has over ten years’ experience as a trusted mushroom identifier. Steven works mainly on the east coast providing educational tours focused on foraging and identifying wild mushrooms.

* Please make sure your mushroom identification is 100% before consumption!

Topics discussed:

-How does someone begin hunting for mushrooms

-foraged mushroom seller certification

-kinds of mushrooms to forage

-important aspects of identification/anatomy

-benefits of mushrooms

-when and where to find wild mushrooms

-deadly mushrooms

-tours, groups and learning opportunities

and more!

Learn more about Steven’s tours and other mushroom learning opportunities at his website IGAS Tours

