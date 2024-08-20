National water quality month with Matt Rihs

Monday, August 19th, the Sustainable Living Show welcomes Matt Rihs to discuss August as national water quality month. For the last seven years, Matt has been the customer ombudsman, neighborhood liaison, and public relations contact for the FGUA (Florida Governmental Utility Authority) in Pasco and Polk Counties. Recognized annually in August, National Water Quality Month was founded in 2005 by the Environmental Protection Agency and backed by the United Nations.

Topics discussed include:

-where does our potable water come from (sources)

-how is water treated to become fit for public use

-what testing is done to ensure water quality and how can we find results

-do’s and don’ts to maintain water quality

-water conservation and money saving tips

and more!

If you love what we do on Sustainable Living, don’t forget to tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives. If you’d like to donate to show your support, head over to the donations page and direct your pledge to the Sustainable Living Show.