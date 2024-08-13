Donate Now!
Nearly 1.2 million primary ballots have already been cast in Florida

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
A white barrier stands in a grassy field that says "We The People" and "Vote."
Photo by Meghan Bowman for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

With a week to go before the Aug. 20 primary elections, nearly 1.2 million Floridians had cast ballots by mail or at early-voting sites as of Tuesday morning, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

Slightly more Democrats than Republicans had voted by mail, while the GOP led by a large margin in early voting.

The data showed that 971,941 ballots had been cast by mail, including 412,017 by Democrats, 406,425 by Republicans, 140,254 by unaffiliated voters and 13,245 by third-party voters.

Meanwhile, 224,045 people had cast ballots at early-voting sites, including 141,374 Republicans, 65,905 Democrats, 15,118 unaffiliated voters and 1,648 third-party voters.

Early voting will continue statewide through Saturday and will be offered in some counties Sunday.

