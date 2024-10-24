Nearly 2.82 million ballots have been cast already in Florida

November 2024 Election ballot section from Pinellas County, Florida. Via VotePinellas.gov.

Nearly 2.82 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Thursday morning in the Nov. 5 elections, up from about 2.251 million on Wednesday, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

With a large edge in early voting, 1,226,379 Republicans had cast ballots. Meanwhile, 1,023,492 Democrats, 510,344 unaffiliated voters and 57,984 third-party voters had cast ballots.

The totals included ballots cast by mail and at early voting sites.

Early in-person voting started Monday in most of the state, and all counties will be required to offer it as of Saturday.