New cameras on Hillsborough school buses catch over two thousand drivers in just four days

Hillsborough County School Bus with Stop Arm Camera // WMNF News Chris Young 8/1/24

Listen:

Hillsborough Schools’ Superintendent says it’s ‘shocking’ how unsafe drivers are around school buses.

Over 2,300 warnings have been issued for violations since students returned to the classroom.

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Van Ayres shared an update on bus safety in a post to Facebook.

“What I’m about to tell you is really shocking. In the first four days of school, 2,391 warnings have been issued for school bus stop arm violations.” Ayres said.

The county debuted new AI-enabled bus arm cameras.

It records and tickets motorists that illegally pass school buses while the stop arm is out.

Donny Wolfe is the Vice President of Government Relations for BusPatrol, the company behind the new cameras.

“90% of drivers who receive a bus patrol violation in the mail, never receive another one again,” Wolfe said.

Drivers who violate safety laws get warnings in the mail.

But nobody’s gotten ticketed – yet.

The warning period and education campaign to remind motorists to stop for school buses will end September 12th.

And then any driver who illegally passes a school bus will get a ticket.

People commented to Ayres’ Facebook post calling for harsher punishments.

One person says the district is “wasting money” by just sending warnings during this period.