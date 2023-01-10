New College alumni and UFF push back after DeSantis appoints 6 Trustees

Share this:

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café we spoke with the President of United Faculty of Florida and with a New College of Florida alumnus about the school and about six conservative activists that Governor Ron DeSantis just appointed to the Board of Trustees of the liberal arts college.

Our guests were Andrew Gothard, President of United Faculty of Florida — the union representing college and university faculty and New College alumnus Chelsea Hall. She’s a PhD candidate at Harvard in Religion, Gender and Culture studies.

Listen to the full show here:

Watch the interview with New College of Florida alumnus Chelsea Hall:

Watch the interview with UFF president Andrew Gothard:

New College of Florida is a small liberal arts college, but it’s also part of the state college and university system.

That mix makes it popular with many students and faculty. But it also makes it a target.

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis’s office announced he was appointing six people to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees. There are 13 total members.

Some critics say the New College of Florida model isn’t working. They cite low enrollment, low scores on state university rankings and the efficient use of public money.

But according to the New College website, the Fiske Guide to Colleges ranks New College a “Best Buy” public college. U.S. News & World Report ranks it as the #5 public liberal arts college in the nation. And in the Best Value Schools’ ranking of its “50 Best Value Small Schools” it comes in #2. So a pretty good case could be made for not messing with the success.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

WMNF’s Tuesday Café airs weekly beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.