New places to get coronavirus tests in Polk County

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

The Florida Department of Health in Polk County is announcing several new drive-through places to get tested for the coronavirus.

There is no charge to be tested. Appointments can be made at this link.

Locations:

Gil Jones Center

3425 US-17 N Winter Haven, FL 33881

Opening Friday, 08/20/2021

Hours: 8 AM-6 PM, 7 days a week

Tests offered: Antigen and PCR

Sponsored by: BayCare – Winter Haven Hospital

Bartow Regional Medical

2200 Osprey Blvd Bartow, FL 33830

Opening: Friday, 08/20/2021

Hours: 8 AM-6 PM, 7 days a week

Tests offered: Antigen and PCR

Sponsored by: BayCare – Bartow Regional Medical Center

RP Funding Center

701 W Lime St Lakeland, FL 33815

Opening: Saturday, 08/21/2021

Hours: 8 AM-6 PM, 7 days a week

Tests offered: Antigen and PCR

Sponsored by: City of Lakeland