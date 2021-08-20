New places to get coronavirus tests in Polk County

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources
The Florida Department of Health in Polk County is announcing several new drive-through places to get tested for the coronavirus.
There is no charge to be tested. Appointments can be made at this link.
Locations:
Gil Jones Center
3425 US-17 N Winter Haven, FL 33881
Opening Friday, 08/20/2021
Hours: 8 AM-6 PM, 7 days a week
Tests offered: Antigen and PCR
Sponsored by: BayCare – Winter Haven Hospital
Bartow Regional Medical
2200 Osprey Blvd Bartow, FL 33830
Opening: Friday, 08/20/2021
Hours: 8 AM-6 PM, 7 days a week
Tests offered: Antigen and PCR
Sponsored by: BayCare – Bartow Regional Medical Center
RP Funding Center
701 W Lime St Lakeland, FL 33815
Opening: Saturday, 08/21/2021
Hours: 8 AM-6 PM, 7 days a week
Tests offered: Antigen and PCR
Sponsored by: City of Lakeland