New varieties of mango with Dr. Noris Ledesma

This Monday, Dr. Noris Ledesma, tropical fruit genetics expert, joins Tanja and Anni to discuss 10 new varieties of mangos.

Dr. Ledesma is the Chairman of the Florida State Horticultural Society, a horticulturist specialist in tropical fruits. Her work experience includes throughout Latin America, Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Africa, India, Oman and Saudi Arabia. She is a CURT-a-SEE ( courtesy) professor at the University of Florida, Tropical Research and Education Center, Homestead FL. Currently works as a consultant with mango industry in Peru, USA, Mexico and the Middle East. Noris has received multiple awards from her research and dedication. She has authored over a hundred scientific and popular articles on fruit culture in the last decade, as well as coauthor of three books, and numerous scientific publications and popular articles.

Topics discussed include:

-why Dr. Ledesma chose mangoes to study and what it means to her

-what makes the “perfect” commercial production mango

-tropical fruit and climate change

-breeding new varieties

-grafting

-tips for varieties and techniques to grow in Florida

and more!

Some new mango varieties:

Rapoza Hawaii Selected – similar to Kent – more color & disease resistance.

Angie dwarf and disease resistant, ripens early.

Mallika fragrant – unripe flavor is like a banana, garlic, durian. Ripe flavor is like caramel.

Kesar

Rosigold dwarf early mango – similar to Hayden, disease resistance in South Florida.

Mahachanock big winner ripens mid season July. Large tree – needs heavy pruning, disease resistance, middle season ripening, similar to Nom Doc Mai from Thailand but with Florida blood, red tones on skin.

