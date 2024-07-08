Donate Now!
Next school year Hillsborough public schools are offering free meals

Posted on by Colleen Cole
student meal
School lunch by XiXinXing via iStock for WMNF News.

Hillsborough County Public Schools are offering students free meals for the upcoming school year. 

Over 200 schools are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP.

The program is part of the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act – which aims to reduce health risks and childhood obesity.

Shani Hall is the Director of Nutritional Services for Hillsborough schools. 

“It really targets those areas of the county where food insecurity is higher,” she said. “Where there is just more need to be feeding the children and there might be an additional burden of getting that application filled out so that those kids can be getting the free meals right away.”

Hall said the need for these types of programs has been growing since the pandemic began in 2020. 

Children 18 years or younger also can get a free breakfast or lunch during the summer

Parents or guardians can also text “food” or “comida” to 304304 to get a list of meal sites in your area. 

“There are people who are struggling to make ends meet but they may not necessarily qualify for free or reduced lunch. but they are still unable to pay for the cost of the lunch. So, we feel like we are reaching a lot of those families who are in the middle there and this is one more thing that they don’t have to worry about,” said Hall.

 

According to HCPS, all students will be served lunch at no charge at the following sites:

Alafia Elementary
Alexander Elementary
Alonso High
Anderson Elementary
Apollo Beach Elementary
Armwood High
B.T. Washington Elementary
Bailey Elementary
Bay Crest Elementary
Bellamy Elementary
Belmont Elementary
Benito Middle
Bing Elementary
Bloomingdale High
Bowers-Whitley Career Acceleration Academy
Boyette Springs Elementary
Brandon Alternative
Brandon High
Brooker Elementary
Broward Elementary
Bryan Plant City Elementary
Buchanan Middle
Buckhorn Elementary
Burnett Middle
Burney Elementary
Burns Middle
Caminiti Exceptional Center
Cannella Elementary
Carrollwood Elementary
Carver Exceptional Center
Chamberlain High
Chiaramonte Elementary
Chiles Elementary
Cimino Elementary
Citrus Park Elementary
Clair Mel Elementary
Clark Elementary
Claywell Elementary
Collins K-8
Colson Elementary
Cork Elementary
Corr Elementary
Crestwood Elementary
Cypress Creek Elementary
D.W. Waters Career Acceleration Academy
Davidson Middle
Davis Elementary
Desoto Elementary
Dickenson Elementary
Doby Elementary
Dorothy Thomas Exceptional Center
Dover Elementary
Dowdell Middle
Dr. Carter G. Woodson K-8
Dunbar Elementary Magnet
Durant High
East Bay High
Edison Elementary
Egypt Lake Elementary
Eisenhower Exceptional Center
Eisenhower Middle
Essrig Elementary
Ferrell Girls Preparatory Academy Middle
Folsom Elementary
Forest Hills Elementary
Foster Elementary
Franklin Boys Preparatory Academy Middle
Freedom High
Frost Elementary
Gaither High
Gibsonton Elementary
Giunta Middle
Graham Elementary
Greco Middle Magnet
Heritage Elementary
Hill Middle
Hillsborough High
Howard W. Blake High
Hunter’s Green Elementary
Ippolito Elementary
Jackson Elementary
James Elementary
Jefferson High
Jennings Middle
Kenly Elementary
King High
Kingswood Elementary
Knights Elementary
Lake Magdalene Elementary
Lamb Elementary
Lanier Elementary
LaVoy Exceptional Center
Lennard High
Leto High
Lewis Elementary
Liberty Middle
Limona Elementary Magnet
Lincoln Elementary
Lockhart Elementary Magnet
Lomax Elementary Magnet
Lopez Elementary
Lopez Exceptional Center
Lowry Elementary
Lutz K-8
MacFarlane Park Elementary
Madison Middle
Mango Elementary
Maniscalco K-8
Mann Middle
Marshall Middle Magnet
McDonald Elementary
Memorial Middle
Mendenhall Elementary
Middleton High
Miles Elementary
Mintz Elementary
Morgan Woods Elementary
Mort Elementary
Muller Elementary Magnet
Mulrennan Middle
Nelson Elementary
North Tampa Alternative
Northwest Elementary
Oak Grove Elementary
Oak Park Elementary
Orange Grove Middle Magnet
Palm River Elementary
Patricia Sullivan Partnership
Pierce Middle
Pinecrest Elementary
Pizzo K-8
Plant City High
Potter Elementary
Progress Village Middle Magnet
Rampello Downtown Partnership K-8 Magnet
Reddick Elementary
Riverhills Elementary Magnet
Riverview Elementary
Riverview High
Robinson Elementary
Robinson High
Robles Elementary
Rodgers Middle
Roland Park K-8 Magnet
Ruskin Elementary
Schmidt Elementary
Schwarzkopf Elementary
Seffner Elementary
Seminole Elementary
Sessums Elementary
Sgt. Smith Middle Academy
Shaw Elementary
Sheehy Elementary
Shields Middle
Shore Elementary Magnet
Sickles High
Simmons Career Acceleration Academy
Simmons Exceptional Center
Sligh Middle Magnet
South County Career Acceleration Academy
Spoto High
Springhead Elementary
Stewart Middle Magnet
Strawberry Crest High
Sulphur Springs  K-8
Summerfield Crossing Elementary
Summerfield Elementary
Sumner High
Symmes Elementary
Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary
Tampa Bay Technical High
Tampa Heights Elementary Magnet
Tampa Palms Elementary
Temple Terrace Elementary
Thompson Elementary
Thonotosassa Elementary
Tomlin Middle
Town & Country Elementary
Trapnell Elementary
Turkey Creek Middle
Turner-Bartels K-8
Twin Lakes Elementary
Valrico Elementary
Walden Lake Elementary
Walker Middle Magnet
Warren Hope Dawson Elementary
Webb Middle
West Shore Elementary
West Tampa Elementary
Wharton High
Williams Middle Magnet
Willis Peters Exceptional
Wilson Elementary
Wimauma Elementary
Witter Elementary
Woodbridge Elementary
Yates Elementary
Young Middle Magnet

 

