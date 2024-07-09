Donate Now!
No Nonsense Spirituality: All the Tools, No Faith Required

Posted on by Nadine Smith
Britt Hartley, author of “No Nonsense Spirituality: All the Tools, No Faith Required,”

In this episode of Wide Awake America, host Nadine Smith interviews Britt Hartley, a spiritual director, author, and expert in modern secular spirituality. Britt, author of “No Nonsense Spirituality: All the Tools, No Faith Required,” shares her journey from being raised Mormon to embracing a secular, science-driven approach to spirituality.

Britt discusses how she helps individuals deconstruct their religious beliefs without falling into nihilism, offering courses and resources through her website, nononsensespirituality.com. She emphasizes the importance of rituals, community, and stories in providing comfort and meaning, even without traditional religious beliefs.

Tune in to learn how Britt integrates science and spirituality to build a meaningful, intentional life. Listen to this episode on WMNF Tampa and visit Britt’s website for more information.

