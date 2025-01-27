Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The number of Citizens Property Insurance policies in Florida changed little last week

Posted on January 27, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
homeowner's insurance
Property insurance. by designer481 via iStock for WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

The number of policies in the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. was virtually unchanged last week.

Citizens had 939,376 policies as of Friday, up from 938,845 policies a week earlier, according to data posted on its website.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, grew to 1.4 million policies in 2023 amid financial problems in the private market, but its policy count has decreased because of what is known as a “depopulation” program and improvements in the overall market.

The depopulation program is designed to shift policies to private insurers.

Citizens President and CEO Tim Cerio told lawmakers this month that Citizens forecasts it will end 2025 with about 771,000 policies.

State Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky on Monday touted approval of the newly formed Mangrove Property Insurance Co. to provide coverage in Florida.

Yaworsky also has approved a proposal by Mangrove to assume up to 81,040 Citizens policies in April as part of the depopulation program.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Tues. Jan. 28, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Lawmakers rebuke DeSantis call for special session Governor Ron DeSantis...

classroom
A Florida bill would repeal changes to school start times

Rather than a mandate, Florida school boards would have to...

migrants / immigration
Florida GOP leaders clash on immigration plans

Florida's “Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy (TRUMP) Act,” would...

The science behind why Florida has seen more snow than Alaska this winter

Not even the most seasoned Floridians anticipated the magnitude of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
WaveMakers
Player position: