The number of judges could shrink from 15 to 12 in the Tampa-based 2nd District Court of Appeal

Senate and House members filed identical bills this week that could lead to fewer judges serving in the future on two state appeals courts.

Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Rep. David Silvers, D-Lake Clarke Shores, filed the bills (SB 490 and HB 457) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.

The bills would affect the Tallahassee-based 1st District Court of Appeal and the Tampa-based 2nd District Court of Appeal.

In 2022, lawmakers approved creation of a sixth district court of appeal and revamped boundaries of other districts, including the 1st District and the 2nd District.

The new bills cite “excess judicial capacity” in those two districts and would reduce the numbers of judges “based on attrition and without requiring a judge to vacate his or her position involuntarily.”

The number of judges in the 1st District would ultimately be reduced from 13 to 12, while the number in the 2nd District would be reduced from 15 to 12, under the bills.