Obamacare open enrollment: Here’s how you can get help signing up for an ACA health care plan

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace began on November 1.

Navigators are in place to help people find out if they are eligible for financial assistance and choose the plan that’s best for them.

According to a press release from the office of U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, 2.7 million Floridians enrolled in Obamacare health insurance for 2022. It was 2.1 million last year.

To speak with a navigator you can call 813-995-7005. Or you can find more information on healthcare.gov.

We spoke about Obamacare open enrollment with Katie Roders Turner, the executive director of Tampa Family Health Care Foundation.

Also on the show, we’ll hear a presentation that Tampa-area member of Congress Kathy Castor delivered at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.