Organization brings awareness to suicide this month

By Betka82 via iStock for WMNF News.

September is suicide prevention month and Tuesday is World Suicide Prevention Day.

It’s a time to “raise awareness of this urgently important crisis,” according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

And that’s exactly what the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is trying to do.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10-14 and 25-34. But it is the only cause that is 100% preventable, according to Crisis Center President and CEO Clara Reynolds.

Reynolds said no matter the crisis or how you’re feeling, “help is as easy as calling 988.”

“You don’t have to have insurance. You don’t have to have anything. It doesn’t matter where you are, as long as you’ve got a phone and you can call 988,” she said. “You will be connected to an organization like Crisis Center Tampa Bay to help you in your crisis.”

During each call the center receives, Reynolds said people are allowed to tell their stories in a non-judgemental environment. She said the center uses a technique called motivational interviewing.

The Crisis Center does not ask any identifying information from the callers, and does not need insurance to speak with someone.

“We are really gathering information to find out what is really going on,” she said. “Do you have a plan? Do you have means to carry out that plan? And we are safety planning with you all throughout the conversation.”

“98% of the time, we can get somebody to a place where they feel empowered and better enough to be able to implement a safety plan, which we will create with them,” Reynolds added.

Last month, the center fielded over 1,200 suicide calls – that’s about 41 a day.

Reynolds said about a third of callers are suicidal at the moment they call. Another third call the hotline because something going on in their lives has pushed them into a place where they feel like they need help.

“It’s usually around a basic need food, clothing, (or) shelter,” Reynolds said. “Maybe they are in a domestic violence situation, maybe they’ve had a horrible trauma event that is impacting their lives, and through the conversation they disclose that they are suicidal.”

The final third of callers is a family member or friend calling on behalf of an individual who is suicidal.

“About 99% of the time, you’ll get the, ‘oh, no, I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine.’ And what we have found is that when that family member pushes back and says, ‘you know what? I know what fine looks like for you and this isn’t it. I’m worried about you. I am concerned about you. I love you,'” Reynolds said.

These joint phone calls usually end with the person struggling to bear their soul about what’s going on.

Every person who picks up a phone at the Crisis Center is specially trained and will remain on the phone line as long as people need.

“We want you to feel like you could talk about anything, anything that is happening in your life that has brought you to this moment. We just want you to talk about it,” Reynolds said.

“That’s the most powerful intervention is to have a caring person on the other end of that call. That is validating your feelings, that believes that you’re feeling what you’re feeling and supports you in that moment of those feelings, but also to start talking about hope,” she added.

Every caller is offered Care Coordination, which is a short-term intervention that offers resources and support after the call.

Reynolds said it doesn’t matter where you are in the U.S., a call will be answered.

“You may be listening in Tampa today, but you may be feeling terrible on vacation in California or New York or Wisconsin,” she said. “It really doesn’t matter where you are, because 988 is part of a national network.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can visit the 988 Lifeline, or call 988.