Pasco County Schools are providing free meals for students this summer

Posted on by Colleen Cole
School building. By littleny via iStock for WMNF News.

Pasco County Schools’ will be providing free meals to students this summer. Beginning on June 3rd, Pasco County Schools’ Summer Food Service program will be providing breakfasts and lunches Monday-Thursday to anyone 18 years old or younger. This service will be provided at select schools. Students attending PLACE or Extended School year programs at the schools will receive their meals on campus while attending the program. Curbside meals will be provided as well.

Locations for meals:

June 3rd – June 28th 

  • Anclote High
  • Centennial Middle
  • East Pasco Education Academy
  • Fivay High
  • Gulf High
  • Hudson High
  • B. Stewart Middle
  • River Ridge High
  • Wendell Krinn
  • West Pasco Education Academy
  • Zephyrhills High

June 3rd – July 19th 

  • Cypress Elementary
  • Lake Myrtle Elementary
  • New River Elementary
  • Richey Elementary

 

June 3rd – July 26th 

  • Centennial Elementary
  • Chasco Elementary
  • Cotee River Elementary
  • Mary Giella Elementary
  • Fox Hollow Elementary
  • Gulf Highlands Elementary
  • Hudson Primary Academy
  • James M. Marlowe Elementary
  • Moon Lake Elementary
  • Pasco Elementary
  • Quail Hallow Elementary
  • B. Cox Elementary
  • Schrader Elementary
  • Seven Springs Elementary
  • Sunray Elementary
  • Woodland Elementary

 

Mobile feeding sites that will be providing lunch Monday through Thursday:

  • Hilltop Landings Apartments (37611 Colina Drive, Dade City)
  • Resurrection House Park (37124 Lock Street, Dade City)
  • Zephyrhills YMCA (37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills)
  • Zephyr Park (38116 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills)
  • Regency Park Library New Port Richey (9701 Little Rd, New Port Richey)

 

For more information visit: https://connectplus.pasco.k12.fl.us/do/fns/summer-feeding-home/

 

